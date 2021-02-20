Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.91 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,174,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

