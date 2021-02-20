Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $74,750.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

