MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), but opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39). MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) shares last traded at GBX 27.10 ($0.35), with a volume of 249,830 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.27.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

