Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 1,204,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 34,390,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.