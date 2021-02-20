NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 10.6%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 60,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,514,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NantKwest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NantKwest by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NantKwest by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NantKwest by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NantKwest by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

