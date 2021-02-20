National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,997,000 after acquiring an additional 197,950 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 107,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

