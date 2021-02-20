National Asset Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $74.83.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

