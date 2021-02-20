National Asset Management Inc. Invests $247,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,501,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $936,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $34.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73.

