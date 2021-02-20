National Asset Management Inc. Invests $258,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.95. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

