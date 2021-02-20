National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,340 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU opened at $89.27 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,779.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

