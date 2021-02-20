National Bank Financial Increases Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$14.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VII. TD Securities cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.48.

TSE VII opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

