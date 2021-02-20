National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.64. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$28.38. The stock has a market cap of C$964.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

