NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 180.15 ($2.35) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.84. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.85 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £21.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60.

Get NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) alerts:

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.