nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

nCino stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. nCino has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

