Needham & Company LLC Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $310.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.15.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $268.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

