Neenah (NYSE:NP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $920.41 million, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

