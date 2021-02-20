Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

