New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 475,568 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

