New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 88,571 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,571 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baidu were worth $127,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $339.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $346.00.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

