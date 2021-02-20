New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $194.61 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $194,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $86,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

