New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,007 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $141,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $473.88 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,046 shares of company stock worth $34,623,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

