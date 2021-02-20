New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 162,447 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,447 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $150,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 179,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.