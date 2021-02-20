New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,415 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Dollar General worth $117,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 70.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Shares of DG opened at $201.16 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

