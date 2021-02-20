New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 84,269 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $185,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 120.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Square by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.01, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock valued at $305,327,318. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

