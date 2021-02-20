Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.67 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

