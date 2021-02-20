Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

