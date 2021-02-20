Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.72.

Shares of NEXA opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at $711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

