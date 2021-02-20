NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

