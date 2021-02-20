NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,745 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,387.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,529 shares of company stock worth $7,777,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.