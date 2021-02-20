NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $231,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

