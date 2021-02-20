NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $285,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.