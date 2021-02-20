NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,712 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 176.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.