Nick Daddario Sells 1,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $13,303.53.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

