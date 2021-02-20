Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 46 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,473.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.