Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 142 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

WST opened at $281.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day moving average is $282.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

