Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 352 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.05.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $288.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

