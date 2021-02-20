Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 99 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,294. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $418.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.46 and a 200-day moving average of $379.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.12, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

