Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $263.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.23. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

