Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total value of $1,432,985.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 46,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,625,311.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $903.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.37, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $810.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.