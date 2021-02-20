Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $600.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $644.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,486 shares of company stock valued at $56,210,029. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

