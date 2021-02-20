Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.