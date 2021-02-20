NIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $201,211.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $201,211.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,242.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.13 or 0.03508112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00415786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $719.51 or 0.01256950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00464394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.80 or 0.00427651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00300088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,838,389 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.