nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

LASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in nLIGHT by 63.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in nLIGHT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

