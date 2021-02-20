Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NDLS opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $429.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock worth $7,520,009. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

