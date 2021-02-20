Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NRDBY stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

