Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nordson worth $1,039,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Nordson stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

