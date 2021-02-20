NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €51.00 ($60.00) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.50 ($47.65).

NOEJ stock opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.63 and its 200 day moving average is €33.47. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

