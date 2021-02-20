Northcoast Research Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AN opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

