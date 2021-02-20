NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604,011 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

