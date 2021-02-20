NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.83. 918,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

